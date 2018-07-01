‘Families together’ draws hundreds in Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)

What began as Grass Valley's voice in the nationwide 'Families Belong Together' rally, quickly turned into an opportunity for a contingent of counter protesters to take to the streets opposite the large crowd with signs reading 'Build the wall', and 'Deport Families Together' Saturday at the intersection of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in the Glenbrook Basin.

While the majority of the protest and counterprotest remained civil, there were tense moments where members of each faction stood face to face as they exchanged words with each other.

Motorists at the intersection responded by honking their horns, popping wheelies on their motorcycles, flipping the bird, or screaming 'build the wall',

More than 650 events across the United States took place Saturday morning with the common theme to reverse the Trump administration's separation of families seeking to enter the U.S.