Families in need get holiday boost from Newcomers Club

The Christmas Families Project was started in 2002 by the Newcomers Club of Nevada County and has grown from two families and four gift certificates to 60 families (145 children) and 60 gift certificates. Most of the funds are raised at the club's October Live and Silent Auctions, with additional donations from some of their 286 members.

This year, the auctions produced $11,000, with an additional $2,020 raised from passing baskets at the club's annual Christmas luncheon.

The program is designed to be a "helping hand up, not a hand out" for families who are working, attending school for new job skills or find themselves in a temporary, negative economic situation. Each family is carefully screened by Helping Hands Nurturing Center, Women of Worth, or the Friendship Club.

The chosen families fill out wish lists with each child's age, gender, clothing sizes and special gift requests. Each family is given a number (for anonymity) and wish lists are then given to volunteer shoppers. By Dec. 12, gifts will all have been wrapped, bagged and tagged for delivery to the agencies. This takes 60 to 80 shoppers and 30 to 50 wrappers.

Those interested in more information about out Newcomers Club or the Christmas Families Project, can contact Stacey Nicolai at 530-559-4330 or staceynicolai@att.net.