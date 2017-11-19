Fall For Dance: Nevada Union Theatrical Dance performs 2017 autumn show

The Nevada Union Theatrical Dance Department held a pair of its Fall For Dance 2017 performances at the Don Baggett Theatre this past weekend to big crowds.

The show began with an upbeat, hip-hop dance titled "Beast Mode" before going into selected pieces from last spring's production of "A Tribute to Michael Jackson."

Intermediate and advanced level dancers performed to the songs of "Smooth Criminal," "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Beat It," "Bad" and "Billie Jean." The songs featured original choreography as well as excerpts of choreography from the original music videos.

Act II began with a special piece of guest choreography including three professional dancers: Trieste Erickson, Jentry Huntington and Stephanie Stevens, who volunteered to perform with N.U. dance students.

The Nevada Union Theatrical Dance program will now be gearing up for their 17th Annual Student Choreography Showcase on Feb. 1-3, as well as our Spring Dance Concert: Contemporary Classics on April 26-28.