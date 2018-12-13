Fake bomb threats hit Nevada County businesses

Fake bomb threats hit local businesses

A fake bomb threat asking for payment via Bitcoin was received via email by multiple businesses and government agencies in Nevada County Thursday morning, including The Union.

Nevada County's Eric Rood Administration Center received the bomb threat as well, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Rood Center was evacuated and an investigative sweep was conducted before the building was cleared for reentry.

The Grass Valley Police Department was able to confirm that the threats are a hoax similar to other numerous emailed bomb threats occurring across the country.

Anyone receiving the email was asked to call Nevada County Dispatch at 530-265-7880.

— The Union staff