Fake bomb threats hit Nevada County businesses
December 13, 2018
Fake bomb threats hit local businesses
A fake bomb threat asking for payment via Bitcoin was received via email by multiple businesses and government agencies in Nevada County Thursday morning, including The Union.
Nevada County's Eric Rood Administration Center received the bomb threat as well, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Rood Center was evacuated and an investigative sweep was conducted before the building was cleared for reentry.
The Grass Valley Police Department was able to confirm that the threats are a hoax similar to other numerous emailed bomb threats occurring across the country.
Anyone receiving the email was asked to call Nevada County Dispatch at 530-265-7880.
— The Union staff
Trending In: Local News
- New Nevada County firearm rules go into effect Jan. 10
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
- Fight on South Auburn Street leads to passerby getting punched
- Nevada County supervisors eye Old Tunnel Road land for homeless services
- Nevada County customers lose home insurance; some see double, triple increases
Trending Sitewide
- New Nevada County firearm rules go into effect Jan. 10
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
- Fight on South Auburn Street leads to passerby getting punched
- Nevada County supervisors eye Old Tunnel Road land for homeless services
- Nevada County customers lose home insurance; some see double, triple increases
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.