Fairgrounds to host job fair for summer positions
June 3, 2018
The Nevada County Fair is season workers for the 2018 fair season. The Nevada County Fair Job Fair is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 5 at the Main Street Center at Gate 1 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Fair staff will be at the event accepting applications and conducting interviews for all departments. Jobs available include gate cashiers, ticket monitors, "red shirt" patrols, exhibit crew, clean-up crew, and parking crew. Organizers say that working during the fair can be fast-paced, rewarding and fun. A list of job descriptions and applications are posted at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com. Applicants should bring a completed application to the Job Fair. Copies will be available on site if needed.
The 2018 Nevada County Fair is August 8 through 12. For information, call 530-273-6217 or visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.
