Fair weather greets Faire patrons Saturday at Nevada County Fairgrounds
November 26, 2017
Nice weather, roasted chestnuts, crafts, treats and items of all kinds greeted patrons of the Nevada County Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. The event went on through Sunday.
