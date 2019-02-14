Extreme weather shelters to open Saturday evening through Tuesday morning in Nevada County

From a press release:

The National Weather Service is predicting more heavy snow and cold temperatures in the foothills this weekend.

In an effort to collaborate over one of our most vulnerable populations, the City of Nevada City, Sierra Roots, Salvation Army and the County of Nevada have initiated their Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol to include Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights (February 16th through morning of February 19th). This is an effort to continue to temporarily shelter homeless residents in our community during extreme weather. Hours of operation are 4:30pm through 7:30am the next morning.

Location:

City of Nevada City:

Seaman's Lodge located at 423 Nimrod Street, Nevada City CA 95959

Grass Valley Area:

Salvation Army located at 10725 Alta St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Phone 274-3500

NOTE: This facility is Limited to 25 people maximum and prioritizes sheltering families first.

They will accept single adults only if the Nevada City shelter is at capacity.

Further assistance for homeless citizens can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a

local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Source: County of Nevada Health and Human Services Agency