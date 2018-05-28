‘Extended School Year’ program gets a boost from Lions Club

Nevada City Lions Ina Elrod, left, and Mike Hill, far right, present a check for $1,000 to Brendan Cariage, the Extended School Year coordinator at the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. For more than 30 years, the primary goal of the The Extended School Year program, has been to create outdoor meaningful educational experiences for children with mild to severe cognitive and/or physical disabilities ages 3 to 14. The highlight of the program is an overnight camping trip and tri-tip dinner at Scott's Flat Lake.

The program serves approximately 50 Nevada County students, thanks to the sponsors like Nevada County Lions.

Source: Nevada City Lions