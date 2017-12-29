Exploring tales of the Gold Rush with author Gary Noy

The Sierra College Patrons, a support group of the Sierra College Foundation, invites the public and those interested in becoming members of the organization to attend their Jan. 8 meeting featuring a presentation by celebrated local author Gary Noy.

Noy is a Sierra Nevada native and longtime history instructor at Sierra College in Rocklin. He is the author of several books about the region including "Distant Horizon: Documents of the 19th Century American West" and "Sierra Stories: Tales of Dreamers, Schemers, Bigots and Rogues." In 2016 Sierra Stories received the gold medal for best regional non-fiction from Next Generation Indie Books. Noy's latest book "Gold Rush Stories: 49 Tales of Searchers, Scoundrels, Struggles and Serenity," a sequel to Sierra Stories, explores the deeply human stories of the California Gold Rush generation drawing out all the brutality, tragedy, humor and prosperity as lived by those who experienced it.

The meeting will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus in the Fireside Room located in the Campus Center (Building J). Lunch (which is optional) will be served at 12:30. Cost of the lunch is $11 and requires an RSVP. Please call Joan Edwards at 916-663-3408 by Jan. 4.

Books will be available for purchase at $17. A book signing will follow the presentation.

Sierra College Rocklin Campus is located at 5100 Sierra College Boulevard, Rocklin. Building J is most easily accessed from the Rocklin Road entrance to the campus. There is a $3 parking fee on campus. Parking permits are available at machines located in each parking lot.

For more information about the Patrons, the Sierra College Foundation, and upcoming events at Sierra College, please visit the website at: http://www.sierracollege.edu

Source: Sierra College