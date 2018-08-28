Expect increased enforcement over Labor Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol will be out in force over the Labor Day weekend, looking for impaired drivers and assisting motorists in need according to a release.

All available CHP officers will be on duty during the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period, from 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday. Drug recognition experts and CHP officers will be on patrol watching for impaired drivers as well as assisting motorists in need throughout the holiday weekend.

The Grass Valley office of the CHP also announced it will hold a sobriety/driver license checkpoint from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday somewhere in western Nevada County.

"Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed," said Lieutenant George Steffenson, Grass Valley area commander, in a release.

During the 2017 MEP, 30 people were killed in traffic collisions in California. In addition, the CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol throughout the holiday weekend.

"Impaired driving remains one of the most serious traffic-related problems on our roadways today," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the release. "Let's end the summer safely and remember to designate a sober driver, wear your seat belt, and obey all traffic laws."

The CHP's maximum enforcement period coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, which runs through Monday. This law enforcement crackdown is intended to zero in on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and help reduce injury and fatal collisions on our roadways.

At the same time, the CHP's Valley Division and Golden Gate Divisions, having jurisdiction over the Sacramento regions and San Francisco Bay Area, are partnering with the Nevada Highway Patrol to participate in an "I-80 Challenge."

This effort aims to reduce distracted and reckless driving along Interstate 80 from San Francisco to the Nevada/Utah Stateline from now through Monday, by enhancing traffic safety, enforcement and education along this section of the National Highway System.

"In the wake of the recent loss of one of our officers and the motorist he had contacted on the shoulder of I-80, we are pleased to partner with the Nevada Highway Patrol and other Northern California law enforcement agencies in challenging all motorists to drive safely," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in the release. "We hope to accomplish our goal by educating motorists about the leading causes of traffic collisions and encouraging motorists to follow the rules of the road and drive safely."

The CHP reminds motorists to follow these basic traffic safety rules: always wear a seat belt, drive at a speed safe for conditions, eliminate distractions while driving, and always designate a sober driver, according to the release.

Source: California Highway Patrol