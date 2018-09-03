Exhibits sought for Harvest Fair, to be held at Nevada County Fairgrounds during Draft Horse Classic

Entry forms are now being accepted for exhibits in the Harvest Fair, which takes place during the Draft Horse Classic, Sept. 21-23 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to a release.

The deadline to turn in entry forms to enter exhibits is 4 p.m. on Sept. 14. It's free to enter and all exhibitors will receive complimentary tickets to the Friday morning performance of the Draft Horse Classic.

There are more than 100 different categories to choose from, including fruits and vegetables, cobblers, harvest pies, scarecrows, jams, honey, cut flowers, produce characters, and birdhouses. There's even an Adult Artistic Corner for those interested in showing off arts and crafts.

There's a division for youth and teens, which includes categories like apple face dolls, decoupage, painted pumpkins, wreaths, table settings, and ceramics. A complete description of all Harvest Fair divisions and categories is available online at NevadaCountyFair.com.

To enter, exhibitors must submit entry forms at the Fair office or online at NevadaCountyFair.com between now and 4 p.m. on Sept. 14. It's free and it's a simple process to complete the paperwork.

The Draft Horse Classic has six performances to choose from — 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22, and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Recommended Stories For You

The Harvest Fair will feature musical entertainment, Art at the Classic, food vendors on Treat Street and around the grounds, vendors selling wares at the Western Trade Show, Harvest Fair exhibits, and visits to the barns.

The Western Music Fest takes place each day beginning at noon on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday at Pine Tree Stage. There will be ongoing musical entertainment, with the sounds of Sourdough Slim, Strung Nugget Gang, Dust in My Coffee, and Danny Morris and The California Stars.

Headliners include James Gamer's Tribute to Johnny Cash from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 and Brenn Hill, performing cowboy and country music from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 22.

All musical entertainment is free.

For Draft Horse performance tickets or information about entering a Harvest Fair exhibit, call the Fair Office at 530-273-6217 or visit NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds