Exceptional orators shine at district tourney

Sixty-four of the top oration students, grades four to eight, from 14 local public and private schools, recently competed in the countywide Speech Tournament. The tournament was coordinated by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office and sponsored by Tri Counties Bank, the Rotary Club of Grass Valley and the Nevada Theatre Commission.

This year's speech topic was "The Greatest Moment in History".

The tournament was conducted in a "round-robin" fashion, with students reciting speeches three times, each time to a different judge. Three finalists from each grade were selected to proceed to the Speech Finals competition. The speeches were evaluated on content and delivery with a time limit of no less than two minutes and no more than three and a half minutes.

The student finalists presented their speeches at an evening program on March 12, held at the historic Nevada Theatre. The panel of judges consisted of representatives from local Toastmasters groups.

Awards were presented by Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools; Katie Sapp, Tri Counties Bank Branch Manager; and Kris Stepanian, President of Rotary Club of Grass Valley.

The 2019 Speech Tournament winners are as follows:

4th Grade:

1st Place: Whitney Parnow Deer Creek Elementary School

2nd Place : Talli Davis – Deer Creek Elementary School

3rd Place: Taylor Browning – Scotten School

5th Grade:

1st Place: Grant LaCosse – Lyman Gilmore Middle School

2nd Place: Riley MacDonald – Grass Valley Charter School

3rd Place : Elsie Herzog – Grass Valley Charter School

6th Grade:

1st Place: Arianna Drageset – Seven Hills Middle School

2nd Place : Morgan Parnow – Seven Hills Middle School

3rd Place: Jamie MacDonald – Mt. St. Mary Academy

7th Grade:

1st Place: Ashlynne Browning – Lyman Gilmore

2nd Place: Amarah Cox – Lyman Gilmore

3rd Place: Aspen Kendrick Cisneros – Grass Valley Charter

8th Grade:

1st Place : Elsie Luisetti – Seven Hills Middle School

2nd Place: Jocelyn McKinley – Magnolia Intermediate School

3rd Place: Emmaline Harms – Mt. St. Mary Academy