Everything’s a dollar at Grass Valley thrift store benefiting animals

"When we started this in 2014, we were handing out pet food from the back of a truck," said a beaming Patti Galle.

"Now look at us," she said, gesturing to walls of shelves lining the food giveaway space for Nevada County Pets in Need. "We have hundreds of bags, we have wet food, dry food, grain-free food. We also have collars and leashes, flea meds, toys and treats."

Galle's nonprofit, originally called Nevada County Pets of the Homeless, also provides veterinary care, licensing and rabies vaccinations to pet owners who can't swing those costs.

And now — in order to fund the growing demand — Pets in Need has opened up a "boutique" thrift store in back of their space on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. The thrift store is openly open three days a week — Thursday-Saturday — and has a unique twist: everything is on sale for a dollar.

"Actually, because we have so many women's pants, they are two for $1," Galle said.

Galle said the decision to start a thrift store was fueled by the need for a steady income to fund services.

"We serve anyone in need," she said. "Sometimes people get in a bind."

Most of the dry food comes from the Reno SPCA, but the wet food and vet care are funded by cash donations, Galle said. All of the staff is volunteer, and every penny goes back into the nonprofit.

Galle said she decided to sell everything at the store so cheaply because she wanted to get the donated items out into the community. The tactic seems to be working, she said, adding, "We're selling thousands a months."

A volunteer does cull the more valuable items and Pets In Need sells them online, Galle said.

Pets in Need is always open to donations of gently used clothing and small items — they just don't have the room for anything else, she said.

"I'm hoping to expand," Galle said. "But for now, we're just plugging along — it's all going well."

