Everyone Counts: Homeless Connect takes place Jan. 25 in Nevada County

Nevada County's annual "Point-in-Time" homeless count and Homeless Connect Event will take place at Salvation Army (10725 Alta St. in Grass Valley) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The "Point-in-Time" count is part of the Homeless Connect Event where participants receive a free hot meal, flu shots, supplies and haircuts. Volunteers will be working to interview participants in the Homeless Connect Event and those who complete these surveys will be offered a gift card. The interviews and information from the "Point-in-Time" count gives Nevada County a snapshot of important information about our homeless population, and is vital for securing grant funding to address homelessness in our community.

The Homeless Connect event would not be possible without volunteers, donors, and coordinating agencies like Sierra Roots, Salvation Army, Hospitality House, 211 Connecting Point, and SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center. Sierra Roots is collecting donations for items such as flashlights and batteries, hotel size shampoos and conditioners, hygiene products and hand sanitizers, sleeping bags, tents, backpacks, heavy-duty tarps, thermal underwear, rain ponchos, cotton socks, waterproofing for shoes and boots, warm knit caps, hand warmers, warm gloves, and pet food and supplies. For more information about donations, please contact Sierra Roots by emailing Janice O'Brien at jimjan1566@gmail.com or Keith Cantrell at c.keith.cantrell@gmail.com. To schedule a pickup or drop off, you can also contact Cantrell directly at 530-687-2431.

Volunteers for the event are still needed; email Isaias Acosta at isaias@hhshelter.org. If you are specifically interested in performing interviews, two trainings are scheduled in the Empire Room at the Nevada County Rood Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, and 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.