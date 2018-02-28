Estate sale drew crowds to National Hotel in Nevada City

The line stretched out front of the National Exchange Hotel as estate sale treasure hunters awaited their chance to take home their very own piece of gold rush history.

That was the scene Sunday morning during day one of the two-day sale in Nevada City.

Grand pianos, chairs, 100-year-old couches, lamps, TVs, tables, all were for sale, with only some of the most nostalgic or historic pieces being kept aside by the hotel's new owners.

Many longtime community members could be seen dressed in red shirts, helping to assist in the clearance of the objects.

The entire sale of the hotel's items was well documented, with professional video camera crews filming the items and those who sought them out during the sale.

In a separate room, camera lights shone bright as different members of the community were interviewed in an effort to help preserve the history of the National Exchange Hotel.

Signs put up by the new owners anticipate a winter 2018 re-opening of the 1850s California Gold Rush hotel, which sits on the National Register of Historic Places.