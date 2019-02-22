Erratic driving in Grass Valley leads to weapons arrest

Grass Valley police say they detained a man on weapons charges after a bystander spotted him driving erratically.

Then the man's girlfriend, under the influence of a controlled substance, arrived to get his car, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

Christopher John Ross, 33, of Grass Valley, faces a felony charge of possession of a large capacity magazine. He's charged with misdemeanor counts of having a loaded firearm in public, driving recklessly and an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Ross' girlfriend — 19-year-old Maya Jane Hylan, of Grass Valley — is charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a drug and possession of a narcotic controlled substance, Blakemore and reports state.

Officers arrested Ross after a bystander flagged down police around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Main Street, the sergeant said.

Police were looking for bus stop violations when they learned about a vehicle driving erratically in the area, he added.

"The officers caught up as the male was parking," Blakemore said. "Our officer recognized that person as Christopher Ross and knew him to have an active warrant out of Nevada County."

An officer spotted an open syringe in Ross' vehicle. Police then detained him. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 40-caliber Glock and a matching magazine, Blakemore said.

Hylan arrived at the scene and police noticed she appeared under the influence of a controlled substance. Failing field sobriety tests, Hylan was arrested, Blakemore said.

Prosecutors say Ross was the kidnapping victim of Layla Callahan, 24, and Munoz, 27. Authorities accused the pair of kidnapping Ross in February 2017. Both have since pleaded no contest to kidnapping charges. Munoz was sentenced to five years' probation. Callahan's sentencing is scheduled for March 22.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.