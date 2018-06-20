Erin Minett ekes out win Nevada City Council race

Erin Minett has defeated Nevada City Councilwoman Evans Phelps by three votes, edging the incumbent out with 663 votes to Phelps' 660, Nevada County's official vote tally shows.

The council seat was the only race that remained unknown, as the count at points showed Phelps ahead by only a handful of votes. At one point the two candidates were tied.

Minett and Phelps couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

There are no more votes that remain uncounted. Wednesday's update is the final tally.

Minett will take office next month, as will incumbent Duane Strawser, who won the other council seat with 717 votes.

Pauli Halstead, the council's fourth candidate, garnered 328 votes.

Greg Diaz, the county's clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, said his office could certify the election today.

Nevada County had a 57.03 percent turnout, with 38,792 voters casting ballots.

The official tally confirmed all other local candidates' wins in their respective races.

District Attorney Cliff Newell won re-election with 17,002 votes to Glenn Jennings' 16,519 votes, or 50.72 to 49.28 percent.

"First and foremost I thank the voters who chose to grant me another term of service to this county," Newell said in a release. "My first priority and highest mandate has and always will be to the service of this community."

Jennings couldn't be reached for comment.

In the sheriff's race, sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon and sheriff's Executive Lt. Bill Smethers will advance to the November general election. Moon took 12,888 votes, and Smethers had 11,728. Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster garnered 11,317 votes.

Supervisor Dan Miller won a second term with 3,489 votes. Hilary Hodge received 3,329 votes, or 51.17 to 48.83 percent.

Diaz won re-election to his office with 22,846 votes. Elise Strickler took 5,156 votes, and Mary Anne Davis, an employee of The Union, garnered 5,072 — 69.08, 15.59 and 15.34 percent, respectively.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.