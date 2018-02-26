‘Entryway’ sign to go before Grass Valley City Council

The Grass Valley City Council on Tuesday is set to discuss a potential new "entryway" sign that incorporates the city's mining roots and Art Deco stylings.

The proposed sign, designed by architect Robert Wallis, stands 20 feet tall and would be placed at the corner of Neal and South Auburn streets.

Since 2016, the city has been looking to develop a sign program to create distinctive entryways into Grass Valley that reflect the community's historic past and strong future, are affordable and are capable of being scaled from 20 feet tall down to 4 feet in order to accommodate a wide range of locations.

This first proposed monument draws inspiration from the sign on top of the Del Oro Theater, with a vertical 20-foot metal strip with the words Grass Valley spelled out, as well as a mine rock quarter round wall and a fire station bell structure relocated from the old fire station. A flag pole will be located behind the old fire station bell.

The design was reviewed by the Planning Commission on Jan. 16, according to the staff report. Concerns included potential conflicts with street lights, the height of the flag pole, the potential for graffiti and people climbing the sign and its durability.

There also were suggestions made to incorporate a bench and an ore cart into the design, the staff report said. The planning commission approved of the conceptual design and has recommended the city council approve the design contingent on consideration of the comments made.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.