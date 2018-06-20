Enter an exhibit in the Nevada County Fair

Start the Fair season now by entering an exhibit in the Nevada County Fair. More than 7,000 exhibits were created by the talented community and featured at last year's fair. The Nevada County Fair's Competition Handbook, which includes all the information needed to enter hundreds of exhibits in this year's fair, is now available. Make it, bake it, grow it or show it — an impressive list of categories can be found in the Competition Handbook! For example, showcasing a child's artwork from school, baking cupcakes or cookies, entering a photo, creating a produce character, making the "Ugliest Decorated Cake," writing a poem, entering the Pet Look-A-Like photo contest, entering one of the daily special food contests, or showcasing fresh fruits or vegetables from a home garden. This year's new categories include a cell phone photo contest, Minecraft, Zentangle art, homebrew, kite decorating and the California State Parks youth photo contest. Entry is easy. Simply pick a favorite category and follow the steps for completing the entry forms. Entries can be made online at http://wwwNevadaCountyFair.com or at the fair office. Most categories are free to enter. The deadline for submitting entry forms and online entries forms for still exhibits is July 23. Entries are limited to Nevada County residents only.

Copies of the free handbook are available at the Fairgrounds' Office, Chamber of Commerce offices, post offices, county libraries, Raley's, SPD, Ben Franklin, Foothill Mercantile, and other local businesses, as well as online at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.

The 2018 Nevada County Fair is August 8 through 12, and the fair theme is "Bushels of Fun!" For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds