Enjoy the snow, stay safe

— Seek shelter as quickly as is safe in order to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.

— Send a passerby, if needed, for help to avoid leaving the injured person alone.

— Send someone in your group to get help immediately.

If you or someone in your group does get injured while on the slopes, the AAOS recommends:

What to do if you do get injured

Thanks to the wet, wintery weather that hit our region earlier this month, there is an abundance of winter sports options available to us right now. Whether you enjoy skiing, snowboarding, tubing or snowshoeing, the Sierra Nevada is the place to be right now.

But don't rush to the mountains so quickly that you forget to take a few precautions to keep you and those around you safe. Winter sports, while fun and a great source of exercise, are notorious causes of orthopedic injuries, as well as injuries to the head.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 220,000 people were treated at hospitals, doctors' offices, and emergency rooms for injuries related to winter sports in 2017. That includes:

— 69,000 injuries from snow skiing

— 54,000 injuries from snowboarding

— 52,000 injuries from ice skating

— 5,000 injuries from sledding

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons reports that the most common winter sports injuries include sprains, strains, dislocations, and fractures.

Interestingly, the AAOS says that many injuries happen at the end of the day, when people tend to be tired but push themselves to finish that "one last run" before quitting for the day.

Fortunately, most winter sports injuries can be prevented with a little preparation and common sense.

First and foremost, skiers and snowboarders of all ages and all ability levels are urged to wear a helmet. Despite the fact that there are no laws requiring helmets during winter sports, it is the most important piece of equipment you can – and should – invest in.

There is a US-based standard certification for ski and snowboard helmets: Look for the certification ASTM F2040 which should appear on a sticker on the inside of the helmet. This is the most common snow helmet certification.

When choosing a helmet for a winter sport, keep in mind that the helmet should be specific to your sport and to your age and size.

Ideally, you should be measured for a helmet prior to purchasing one. A helmet should sit one inch above your eyebrows and should feel snug but not tight. The strap should be tight enough that if you shake your head, the helmet doesn't shift.

Other than wearing a helmet, the next most important safety tip for winter sports is to always have a buddy or two with you. Skiing and snowboarding alone is strongly discouraged.

Even if you have friends with you, make sure someone else knows where you will be going and when you are expected to return.

As with hiking and other mountain-related activities, it is important to keep an eye on the weather. Storms move in quickly at higher elevations and winter temperatures make bad weather even more threatening to your health and safety.

The AAOS also recommends keeping in shape prior to skiing or snowboarding, whenever possible.

The Academy reports that your risk of injury is increased when you are out of shape and your muscles are not used to strenuous activity.

Likewise, warmup thoroughly before hitting the slopes. Cold muscles, tendons and ligaments are more vulnerable to injury.

If you are new to skiing or snowboarding, or haven't been on the slopes in a few years, consider taking a lesson or two.

Learning how to fall correctly and safely can reduce the risk of injury. Qualified instructors can also teach new or young skiers or boarders the rules of the slopes, which is important in preventing collisions.

Finally, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while being active in the snow. The sun's rays are more powerful at higher elevation, so skin protection is critical. Dehydration occurs more quickly and can be more serious in the mountains.

Be sure to get outside and take advantage of the wonderful winter activities our region has to offer, just be mindful of the precautions needed to stay safe and healthy.