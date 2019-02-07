Empty Bowl benefit to benefit Grass Valley’s Hospitality House

Dozens of artists are creating handcrafted bowls to fill with soup for the Hospitality House Empty Bowl benefit, according to a release.

Set for March 23, this event is a community effort to raise awareness and support for local homeless individuals in need. Every ticket sold supports guests at the shelter, and those in attendance will hear from a few guests, including their experiences with homelessness.

"Empty Bowl takes us back to our roots," explained Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. "It's a chance to break bread together and take a moment to acknowledge the significance of a warm bowl of soup when you are hungry and without a home."

Sharing a meal of soup and bread is an opportunity for the community to express its compassion for those struggling with homelessness. Attendees of the event will have a variety of soups to choose from, including vegetarian and a vegan option. Local chefs and restaurants contribute a variety of soups like Thai chicken curry, asparagus, chicken tortilla, cream of cauliflower and minestrone. Hospitality House Serves, the culinary skills training class for guests at Hospitality House, will also offer a wild mushroom soup created in the kitchen at Utah's Place.

"BriarPatch Co-op is proud to support Empty Bowl again this year," said Rebecca Torpie, marketing manager of BriarFood Co-Op. "In addition to sponsoring this event, we're supplying 20 gallons of our most popular soup: chicken and wild rice, plus compostable birch-bamboo spoons for every attendee.

"Helping those in need is a fundamental value of BriarPatch, so we are treating eight guests at the homeless shelter to Empty Bowl as well since they are truly who this event is all about."

Attendees keep a bowl of their choosing as a reminder of those they are helping — all bowls are handmade and graciously donated. The Gold Country Woodturners are collaborating with The Curious Forge to hand-turn 75 wooden bowls, while artists Dik Hotchkiss, Chic Lotz, Yvon Dokter and many other potters will donate ceramic soup bowls, plus large ceramic and wooden bowls for the silent auction.

"My students and I love to make 100 bowls every year for this event," explained Chic Lotz of Chic Lotz Pottery. "Potters all over the world created this event to give people 'the experience' that most of the world lives on just a bowl of soup and a piece of bread for an entire day."

Heather MacAdam is scheduled to sing and play guitar from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Lisa Stine on harp and Margo Meredith on fiddle will perform from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Two separate meals will be served on March 23, one at noon and another at 5 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley. Tickets cost $25 and are available online at hhshelter.org, at BriarPatch Community Co-Op, at Bread & Roses Thrift & More (cash or check only at Bread & Roses), and at the door while supplies last.

Children under age 12 will be admitted free but will only be eligible to receive a bowl with a paid ticket. Additional ticket options, including sponsoring a shelter guest to attend Empty Bowl, are available at hhshelter.org.

Further support for Empty Bowl comes from local sponsors, including: BriarPatch Co-Op; Telestream; SPD Markets; Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital; Nevada County Realtors Association; Peters Well Drilling; Ace Propane; Northern California Mortgage; KVMR; Peace Lutheran Church; Kathy Dotson Designs; YubaNet; and The Union.

Source: Hospitality House