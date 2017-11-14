Employment Development Department grant to help laid-off workers in Nevada County

The California Employment Development Department recently awarded nearly $300,000 to the Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium to help re-train 50 workers recently laid off from companies including Rideout Health in Nevada County.

Rideout Health ended its association with four Grass Valley clinics — three primary care and one cardiology office — in June. The state gave the consortium — which promotes the economic growth of the region by working with business and job seekers — $288,750 to help the displaced workers prepare for new jobs in industries identified as having the greatest potential for future career growth, according to a press release from the Employment Development Department. Those include healthcare, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, information technology and tourism.

"These laid-off workers are going through challenging times," said Employment Development Department Director Patrick W. Henning. "These funds will give them the opportunity to learn new skills and return to the workforce with greater job security."

The grant, authorized as a result of these mass layoffs, provides funding services including increased training, basic skills training, advanced education, job search assistance and other relevant supportive services.

The Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium works with the Alliance for Workforce Development, which runs the One-Stop Business and Career Center in Grass Valley, as well as the Nevada County Economic Resource Council.

In March, Rideout Health announced it would lay off 106 employees, discontinue specific services and separate from its clinics in Nevada County.

Recommended Stories For You

Rideout announced the four clinics in Nevada County would no longer be associated with Rideout Health by June 30 — three primary care clinics and one cardiology clinic. Rideout Health was responsible for operating the clinics, employing staff members and bringing in physicians to work out of the facilities.

Twenty-two employees — excluding the physicians — who worked at the clinics for Rideout Health were expected to lose their jobs. Calls to the consortium and the Employment Development Department to confirm that number were not returned as of press time.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.