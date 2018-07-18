Empire Mine Park Association raising money for numerous projects

Empire Mine Park Association has been working on a number of projects, including making the brick walkways around Empire Cottage safe again and giving the cottage a new roof.

"The list of vital improvements at Empire Mine State Historic Park is never ending, and with our community's support, we're able to get them done," said Empire Mine Park Association President Jim Coe.

Tickets are sold out to this year's second annual "Mine, Wine & Dine" fundraiser set for Aug. 3, but people can still donate to the museum by reaching out to Coe at 925-519-0601.

"We also support projects that add authenticity and action, such as the two-stamp stamp mill and the new working Cornish Pump Engine. Since the Park welcomes around 100,000 people from all over America and all over the world each year, EMPA's goal is to make every visit memorable and safe."

The Empire Mine was a pillar of prosperity in the early 1900s and continues to have an impact on our prosperity today as visitors continue to be lured by its fascinating, hard-rock gold history, the release stated.

Source: Courtney Ferguson, Empire Mine Park Association's Outreach Coordinator and freelance writer.