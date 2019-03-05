Emmanuel Episcopal Church hosts 103rd Shrove Tuesday waffle sale

Hot waffle irons were cranking out the waffles for the crowd Tuesday morning in Emmanuel Episcopal Church's Frank Buck Hall at the 103rd annual Shrove Tuesday Waffle Sale in Grass Valley.

The church hosted the first waffle sale in 1916, with eight women gathering to enjoy a waffle dinner and a game of cards before the beginning of Lent. Today, hundreds of people from western Nevada County join the St. Catherine's Guild of Emmanuel Episcopal for lunch and/or dinner at the annual sale.

Money raised at this event helps Emmanuel Episcopal Church to continue support of local nonprofit organizations.