Emmanuel Episcopal Church hosts 103rd Shrove Tuesday waffle sale
March 5, 2019
Hot waffle irons were cranking out the waffles for the crowd Tuesday morning in Emmanuel Episcopal Church's Frank Buck Hall at the 103rd annual Shrove Tuesday Waffle Sale in Grass Valley.
The church hosted the first waffle sale in 1916, with eight women gathering to enjoy a waffle dinner and a game of cards before the beginning of Lent. Today, hundreds of people from western Nevada County join the St. Catherine's Guild of Emmanuel Episcopal for lunch and/or dinner at the annual sale.
Money raised at this event helps Emmanuel Episcopal Church to continue support of local nonprofit organizations.
Trending In: Local News
- Bear River student seeks to support Shriners Hospital after ‘remarkable’ care
- Steve Baird withdraws from District 1 state Senate race
- Grass Valley mainstay Summer Thyme’s building up for sale
- Peanut Mobile’s driver comes home to Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Accused Grass Valley burglars now face robbery charge out of Stockton
Trending Sitewide
- Bear River student seeks to support Shriners Hospital after ‘remarkable’ care
- Steve Baird withdraws from District 1 state Senate race
- Grass Valley mainstay Summer Thyme’s building up for sale
- Meet your merchant: Dreams of architecture sidetracked by second passion
- Peanut Mobile’s driver comes home to Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.