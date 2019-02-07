Emergency shelters to remain open in Grass Valley, Nevada City through weekend
February 7, 2019
The City of Nevada City, Sierra Roots, Salvation Army and the County of Nevada have extended their Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol to include Saturday and Sunday nights and into Monday morning. As already announced, the shelters will be open tonight as well, according to a release.
The National Weather Service is predicting more snow and cold temperatures in the foothills Saturday and Sunday.
This is an effort to continue to temporarily shelter homeless citizens in our community, the release stated. Hours of operation are 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. the next morning. This will make nine consecutive nights of sheltering by both providers.
In Nevada City, the shelter will be at the Seaman's Lodge located at 423 Nimrod Street. Grass Valley's shelter will be at the Salvation Army, located at 10725 Alta Street. The Salvation Army's phone number is 274-3500
The Salvation Army facility is limited to 25 people and prioritizes sheltering families first. It will accept single adults only if the Nevada City shelter is at capacity.
Further assistance for homeless citizens is available by calling 211 or 844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.
Source: County of Nevada
