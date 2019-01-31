Emergency shelter to open in Nevada County Saturday through Tuesday

With rain and even snow predicted into lower elevations this weekend, Nevada County agencies are collaborating to open a cold weather shelter for four nights starting Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of wetter, progressively colder systems starting Friday with moderate to heavy rain. The coldest storm is predicted Monday, with 1-4 inches of snow at lower elevations and 4-10 inches above 2,500 feet. Snow levels are predicted to go as low as 1,000 feet on Monday, the weather service said.

Sierra Roots will open its extreme weather shelter Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights at the Nevada City Veteran's Memorial Building at 415 N. Pine St., said founder Janice O'Brien.

The shelter will open for guests at 4:30 p.m. each night and close the next morning by 8 a.m.

O'Brien said she has a good base of trained volunteers, but added, "If anyone wants to come in and help, give me a call." She can be reached at 530-263-2058.

Salvation Army will open its shelter at 10725 Alta St., Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights. This facility is limited to 25 people and prioritizes sheltering families first. They will accept single adults only if the Nevada City shelter is at capacity.

Recommended Stories For You

Further assistance for homeless citizens can also be gained by dialing 211 or 844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.