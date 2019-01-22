Emergency repair work scheduled on Hwy. 49 in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — Caltrans is advising motorists of one-way reversing traffic control on a section of State Highway 49 in El Dorado County over the next two weeks due to emergency repair work.

Workers are replacing culvert underneath Highway 49 near Riverwood Drive, about three miles south of Coloma. Work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes

Source: Caltrans