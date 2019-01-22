Emergency repair work scheduled on Hwy. 49 in El Dorado County
January 22, 2019
EL DORADO COUNTY — Caltrans is advising motorists of one-way reversing traffic control on a section of State Highway 49 in El Dorado County over the next two weeks due to emergency repair work.
Workers are replacing culvert underneath Highway 49 near Riverwood Drive, about three miles south of Coloma. Work will take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes
Caltrans District 3 maintains more than 4,385 lanes miles of state highway in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
Caltrans issues updates about road conditions on Twitter and on Facebook. For real-time traffic information, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download the free Caltrans QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley man accused of threatening to kill, gut officers
- Snow, rain totals for Nevada County beating last year
- Authorities rule Roseville woman’s death a suicide
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman says someone threatened, urinated on her
- ‘We can do better’ — Love Walk 2 set for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Grass Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man accused of threatening to kill, gut officers
- Snow, rain totals for Nevada County beating last year
- Authorities rule Roseville woman’s death a suicide
- Meet Your Merchant: Business started when owner found a niche during the Great Recession
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man found in ditch collecting crystals
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.