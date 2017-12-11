Elvis finds sanctuary at AnimalSave’s Penny’s Place, needs new family

If you would like more information on how to help Elvis or other animals in AnimalSave’s care, call 530-271-7071, ext. 201 or email carolyn@animalsave.org . Stop by the Cat Adoption Room at 520 East Main St., or visit the website at http://www.animalsave.org to see other cats and dogs waiting for their “furr-ever” home.

Elvis, a 16-pound orange tabby cat who is well known and popular with the North Star Historic Conservancy crowd, arrived at Penny's Place — AnimalSave's new cat sanctuary — just before Halloween.

The caretakers at the conservancy who brought him to AnimalSave weren't sure about his age or history, but legend has it that he had been a fixture at the North Star House for at least 10 years. Some AnimalSave volunteers recognized him immediately from visits to the North Star House.

There are many Elvis stories. One involves a group meeting at the North Star House and a man was sitting in a comfortable chair. Elvis began rubbing against the man's leg and walking toward the door. The man got up and walked with Elvis to the door to let him out. As he opened the door, Elvis turned, ran and jumped onto the favorite chair the man had inadvertently occupied.

Friends at the North Star House were concerned about how well he would deal with the upcoming cold, winter weather and about being able to properly medicate him for an ear infection. They contacted AnimalSave, which has for nearly 20 years been a refuge for homeless cats and dogs — rescuing and finding homes for hundreds of them each and every year. The Cat Adoption Room is an open setting with free-roaming cats and lots of visitors.

There are, however, many cats that are more difficult to adopt, including older cats, cats with medical issues, cats with behavioral issues, frightened and shy cats that just do not do well in that setting. Thanks to donations, AnimalSave has been able to open a separate sanctuary for these special needs cats. Penny's Place was named in memory of a much-loved cat that lived a long life with a generous donor. It offers a roomy, comfortable space for these cats who need extra time to recover and heal.

Elvis has been to see Dr. Curtis at Best Friends Animal Clinic, who confirmed that he was old, needed extensive dental work and that a growth on his chest should be removed. Blood work and a chest X-ray determined he should do well with the procedures.

"We feel privileged to be able to help sweet, sweet Elvis," AnimalSave Executive Director Carolyn Niehaus said in a news release. "Now all we need is your help with the anticipated expense of $1,200. I know it is a lot, and he is just an old cat. However, when he leans his head against you and looks at you with his soulful eyes, saying no is just not an option. Please help us help Elvis."

Source: AnimalSave