Elks support Neighborhood Center of the Arts

The Elks Lodge #538 of Grass Valley recently awarded their 2019 Gratitude Grant of $2,000 to the Neighborhood Center of the Arts (NCA) in recognition of their support of and commitment to developmentally disabled adults in Nevada County. NCA was founded in Grass Valley in 1984 to provide developmentally disabled adults with a vehicle to achieve independence and community integration through the modality of the arts.

Located in the Litton Building in Grass Valley, the program provides studio space for 70 artists, which includes weaving, ceramics, woodworking, photography, painting, jewelry making, soap making and more.

Gallery hours at NCA are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Saturday. For upcoming events and further information, visit http://www.ncagrassvalley.org.

Pictured, from left, are Hardy Schwarz, Grass Valley Elks; NCA artists Cindy Benson, Kayla Larsen, Wesley James, Robert Lee, Patrick Scudero, James Delcampo and Sean Kruliskey; NCA Executive Director Amee Medeiros; Elks Gary Nowak Grass Valley Elks; Joan Toth and Joann Bottero.