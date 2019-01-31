Element + Loft opens on Mill Street in Grass Valley
It was a proud day for Stacy Maliszewski, owner of the store, "Element + Loft, as she celebrated her official grand opening and ribbon cutting on January 19. The new store, located at 108 Mill St. in Grass Valley, features a "boho moderne decor," along with a variety gifts and accessories. For more information, visit https://elementandloft.com.
