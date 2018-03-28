Economic development summit luncheon set for Grass Valley

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council announced its 2018 Economic Development Summit Luncheon called: Prospecting for Growth In the Gold Country.

The Summit is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 25 at The Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. To secure a sponsorship and for tickets call the council office at 530-274-8455.

The Economic Summit is an event for business, civic, technology, education and other community stakeholders in the region. It is an opportunity to promote your brand and commitment to the community, as well as network with top industry experts, elected officials, decision makers, community leaders and business stakeholders.

The keynote presentation is by economist David Roland-Holst. David holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a leading authority on agriculture economic development and environment, authoring five books and over 100 articles and chapters in professional journals and books.

Cost for the lunch is $45 per person — $360 table of eight — with lunch by Antonio Ayestaran of Custom Catering.

To sponsor and purchase tickets, call the ERC office at 530-274-8455 or email info@ncerc.org.

Source: Nevada County Economic Resource Council