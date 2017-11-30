East Main in Grass Valley to scheduled for road work

East Main scheduled for road work

East Main Street, between Presley Street and Dorsey Drive, in Grass Valley will be subject to traffic control for utility work from Monday through Thursday, according to a release.

The Traffic Control System will use lane shifts between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible.

Workers ask drivers to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

Source: City of Grass Valley