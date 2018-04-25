E-waste collection event set for Saturday in Penn Valley

The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps to collect e-waste.

Once it is collected the waste is taken to California Electronic Asset Recovery, a California state-approved recycler of electronic waste. For optimal security, the recovery group completely shreds all hard drives and its secure facility is monitored at all times.

Accepted will be monitors, televisions, desktop and notebook PCs, VCRs, stereo equipment, speakers, keyboards, mice, PDAs, digital cameras, zip drives, telephones, cell phones, printers, copiers, multifunction scanners and fax machines, and small household appliances such as toasters, mixers, blenders and microwaves.

Items that won't be taken include large household appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc.) furniture, vacuum cleaners, hazardous household waste, including batteries, solar panels, car batteries, paint, pesticides, used oil, cleaning supplies, fluorescent light bulbs, water heaters, tires, etc.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Valley Shopping Center located on the corner of Penn Valley Drive in the Penn Valley Village Center.

For more information call Jeff or Susan George at 530-432-5735.

Proceeds from the E-waste Collection Event go to Penn Valley Community Improvement Projects.

Source: Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce