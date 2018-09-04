DUI checkpoint in Grass Valley nets one arrest

The California Highway Patrol was out in force statewide over the Labor Day weekend, looking for impaired drivers. And during that maximum enforcement period, from 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, CHP officers were out conducting multiple DUI checkpoints.

In Nevada County, a checkpoint took place from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday on Colfax Avenue and Henderson Street — and resulted in only one arrest.

"We screened over 100 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint that night," said Public Information Officer Mike Steele. "Out of those vehicles, we arrested one person for DUI. We also cited one person for driving on a suspended license, and wrote one infraction for a fix-it ticket."

Steele thanked the community for the support and encouragement they have shown over the years when the CHP conducts the checkpoints, adding. "It truly feels like we are working together to make our world a safer place."