Drugs found after 1-vehicle wreck on Highway 20 near Penn Valley, authorities say

A Sunday morning crash on Highway 20 near Penn Valley snapped a pine tree in half and sent a driver through the sunroof of his car, the California Highway Patrol said.

The condition of the unnamed driver, who authorities say was taken to a Roseville hospital, is unknown. The highway patrol is examining criminal charges after finding suspected marijuana and needles on the driver and in his 2005 Chrysler 300.

The wreck happened around 8:10 a.m. The driver was traveling east on Highway 20 when he left the road, Officer John Erb said.

"Went up the hillside, hit a pine tree, which he snapped in half," he added.

The Chrysler began spinning, and the driver was ejected through the sunroof. The vehicle came to a stop facing west in the eastbound lanes. The driver was nearby, Erb said.

"There was quite a bit of drug paraphernalia and drugs on him and in the vehicle," the officer said.

The crash slowed traffic for about 20 to 30 minutes, Erb said.

