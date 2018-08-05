Driver arrested in Highway 20 crash that killed passenger

A Grass Valley man has been charged with drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter in the death of his passenger Saturday night.

Joshua James Robinson, 33, was driving his Toyota pickup on Highway 20 westbound near White Cloud Campground at 6 p.m. when he reportedly made an unsafe turn to the right.

The truck ran off the road and rolled over multiple times, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele. Robinson's passenger, 35-year-old Dylan Shively, also of Grass Valley, was killed in the crash.

CHP officers responded to the scene, along with fire department and other emergency medical personnel and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies, Steele said.

Highway 20 was closed in both directions from Willow Valley Road to the intersection with Interstate 80 for several hours while the accident was being investigated.

Robinson reportedly sustained moderate injuries and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. He subsequently was booked into Nevada County jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Eight people have been killed in five crashes on Highway 20 this year.

On Jan. 27, a solo-vehicle wreck just east of Willow Valley Road killed Dominic Giuliani, 20, of Nevada City, and Dawson Turiello, 19, of Grass Valley.

On Jan. 31, a crash involving a tow truck and a fuel tanker near Bowman Lake Road killed both drivers — John Drew, 49, of Reno, and John Cox, 61, of Grass Valley.

Robert J. Johnson, 46, of Nevada City, and Robert M. Johnson, 67, of Marysville, were killed in a solo crash on Feb. 5 east of Pine Needle Way.

On July 3, Eve Karoblis-Mabe, 71, of Grass Valley, was killed when Rick Laffey, 50, of Grass Valley, became distracted and drove across the double yellow lines into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a vehicle being driven by Edward Mabe.

