Draft Horse Classic at Nevada County Fairgrounds gives patrons a chance to meet the stars

More than 175 draft horses will be stabled at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 32nd Annual Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair, giving attendees an opportunity to see the animals up close, according to a release.

The Draft Horse Classic is the premier draft horse show on the west coast and offers six different performances featuring draft horses and exhibitors from across the United States and Canada, the release continued. It showcases a variety of horses, exhibitors and hitches and features everything from farm wagons and carriages to driving competitions and log skidding. The event will also feature performances by expert horseman and trick rope artist Tomas Garcilazo, Bobby Kerr Mustang Act, CHP Mounted Patrol Unit, the California Cowgirls Drill Team and more.

Also taking place on the grounds during the event is the Harvest Fair, featuring musical entertainment, community exhibits, vendors selling a variety of goods, a horseshoeing demonstration, delicious food and Art at the Classic. There is a charge for the draft horse performances in the arena, but admission to the Harvest Fair is free.

This year's musical entertainment at the Harvest Fair begins at noon on Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The lineup includes Strung Nugget Gang, Dust in my Coffee, Danny Morris and The California Stars, and Sourdough Slim. This year's headliners are James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash from 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday and award-winning cowboy music singer and songwriter Brenn Hill from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday. Musical entertainment is free.

Tickets to the Draft Horse performances are on sale now. Choose from six different performances or purchase a season ticket for all six. Performances are at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online at NevadaCountyFair.com, by calling 530-273-6217, or by visiting the Fairgrounds Office on McCourtney Road. All tickets purchased after 5 p.m. on Thursday are an additional $4 per ticket.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds