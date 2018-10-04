Dr. Brian Evans to become president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
October 4, 2018
Dr. Brian Evans, formerly vice president of medical affairs with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, will return this year to Grass Valley as president and CEO of the hospital.
Evans will start Dec. 2, before current CEO Kathy Medeiros retires, a release states.
Evans, an emergency room physician since 2000, served as the Grass Valley hospital's vice president of medical affairs from 2013-2016. He then went to Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, serving as chief medical officer.
"He was instrumental in improving the relationships with the medical staff and hospital leadership as well as actively engaging physicians, resulting in strong and consistent quality and patient experience results," a release states.
