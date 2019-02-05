Douglas MacDuff evades more serious charge of attempted murder

Prosecutors have opted against filing an attempted murder charge against Douglas MacDuff, according to Nevada County court records filed Tuesday.

MacDuff, 27, faces two felonies: possession of a firearm by a felon and evading an officer. He faces a special allegation of being ineligible for probation as a sentence because of prior felony convictions.

MacDuff faces a maximum of three years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges, said Ed Grubaugh, deputy district attorney, in an email.

Authorities initially charged MacDuff with attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 3 shooting of a man near North San Juan.

Criminal charges often change between someone's arrest and the filing of a complaint.

"Based on the available evidence, we are unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. MacDuff did not act in lawful self-defense," Grubaugh said.

Recommended Stories For You

MacDuff appeared Tuesday for the first time on his felony charges in Nevada County Superior Court. He also faces a handful of misdemeanors, two of which stem from accusations he escaped from officers during an Jan. 11 chase.

Ordered held on $150,000 in bond, MacDuff is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

Authorities say that MacDuff was with a woman on Jan. 3 when his vehicle crashed into a hillside in the 27000 block of Sweetland Road. Someone threw a rock, and MacDuff shot a man before fleeing.

Officers spotted MacDuff on a motorcycle about a week later on Pleasant Valley Road. MacDuff fled a traffic stop and escaped, reports state.

Authorities arrested MacDuff on Friday after a police chase ended near Rex Reservoir Road.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.