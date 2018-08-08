Donations needed at the Food Bank of Nevada County

The following non-perishable donated items are currently needed most at the Food Bank of Nevada County, located at 310 Railroad Ave., Suite 100 in Grass Valley: dry or canned beans (low sodium), steel cut or rolled oats, whole grain cereals, canned vegetables (low sodium), unsweetened applesauce, canned fruit (packed in water or light syrup), canned fish and chicken (packed in water), peanut and other nut butters (non-hydrogenated), canned soup, chili and beef stew (low sodium), boxed milk (or unsweetened substitutes, such as almond, soy or rice milk), Graham crackers, pretzels, nuts, trail mix, granola bars (low sugar) and raisins or other dried fruits (no sugar added).

For more information, call 530-272-3796.

Source: The Food Bank of Nevada County