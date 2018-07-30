Donation location: Recorders collected for delivery to Batwa Pygmies

An effort to collect and deliver donated recorders to the Batwa Pygmies continues in advance of a September trip to Uganda by area residents supporting the Kellermann Foundation's work.

Donations of new and used recorders are being accepted through Labor Day at several Nevada County locations. Donations may also be dropped off at the Batwa Challenge Race the morning of Aug. 25 at Nevada City's Pioneer Park.

Drop-off locations include: Music in the Mountains, 530 Searls Avenue Ste A, Nevada City; Dr. Scott Kellermann's office at CoRR, 180 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley; and Dr. Jean Creasey's dental office, 216 S. Pine Street, Nevada City.

Deadline for donations is Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3. Contact Julia Amaral at 530-274-1040 for more information on donations.