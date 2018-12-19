Donation Day: 135-year tradition of giving still going strong in Grass Valley

One hundred thirty five years ago this week, a platoon of Grass Valley students marched proudly down the town's dirt streets toting potatoes and sticks.

On Friday, the customary show of Grass Valley's generosity continues downtown.

But the tradition has grown from sticks and potatoes to canned peaches and boxes of cereal, or any other nonperishable items students will have in hand marching down the same — although paved — streets in a parade to help families in need.

Every year on the final day of school before the winter break, western Nevada County schools participate in the Donation Day parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

"Locals of all ages remember marching as a child and looking forward to it every December."



This tradition began in 1883, when Grass Valley resident Caroline Meade Hansen looked out her window to see children walking to school and the idea for a "Donation Day" came to her as an epiphany. She promptly wrote to the Ladies Relief Society and letter was published in late November in The Union.

"The donation from each child is so small there is hardly any family who could not afford to give it," Hansen wrote, "but as there are several hundred children attending school, the aggregate might be of some value."

The Grass Valley Daily Union, as it was known at the time, followed with a story to encourage the community to embrace the idea.

"Donation Day," the bold headline read then, as it does now. "To-morrow having been selected as Donation Day, each pupil of the Public Schools who wishes to contribute to the happiness of the poor, during the holidays, is requested to bring their respective schools a potato and a stick of wood, on the day above mentioned, the same to be given to the Ladies Relief Society, for distribution among the needy."

Ever since, the Ladies Relief Society has organized Grass Valley's Donation Day, they have maintained this custom for well over a century.

"There are a number of things that make it important and special," said Pamela Meek, of the Ladies Relief Society. "This is a 135-year-old tradition, which is remarkable on its own. Locals of all ages remember marching as a child and looking forward to it every December.

"It is an opportunity to set an example of helping others and how important that is as a lifelong endeavor. The members of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society are so thankful to be part of a community that is always ready to help when there is a need and we are thankful for the schools and the children joining us."

As is tradition, the Donation Day Parade begins at Hennessy School on South Auburn Street, where students start their march up Neal Street to Mill Street before circling back to the school by way of West Main to South Auburn Street.

FIRST report

The Union's coverage of the first event, published on the pages of the Dec. 21, 1883, edition:

"The proposition was a novel one, and it was difficult to say in advance as to how the pupils would enter into the spirit of it," The Daily Union reported, "but it was evident as the school hour approached that Donation Day had become a popular idea, as nearly every boy and girl from the oldest to the tiniest dot that was learning its a-b-c's was determined to do something for sweet charity's sake, for as they filed along toward their respective schools they were seen bearing with them their respective contributions."

"The spectacle of these young people carrying their gifts to their several schoolhouses attracted the general attention of citizens, who realized that it was one of the best lessons that could have been imparted to their children, in developing the best side of their natures, and showing what of good could be accomplished by united and harmonious action. The aggregate of the contributions was considerable, at each school potatoes that would fill several sacks were delivered, and piles of wood, amounting to cords.

"The result of this generosity shows that Donation Day will become popular, and upon each (annual occasion) when it comes around the generous donations will be such as to afford much substantial relief to the poor and needy, and doubtless other towns will take note of this simple and effective manner of providing relief, and follow the example."

Joule Noble is a Ghidotti Early College High School senior and an intern with The Union. Contact him at NCPCIntern@TheUnion.com.