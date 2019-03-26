Donated items needed for Nevada County shelter guests

Hospitality House's donation list for shelter guests includes: men's and women's disposable underwear, sizes medium and large; disposable underwear pads, Q-tips, hairbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, rain gear, warm gloves, hand warmers, tampons, size "super," and warm blankets. Donated items may be dropped off at Bread & Roses, located at 840 E. Main Street in Grass Valley.

