Donate a book for United Way's upcoming book sale

Nevada County is now accepting book donations through Oct. 26 in preparation for its 23rd annual Book Sale, a fundraiser for United Way of Nevada County. Gently used books may be dropped off inside the east door of the lobby at the Rood Government, 950 Maidu Ave in Nevada City. The Book Sale will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 1 through Nov. 6, also at the Rood Center. All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County. Prices range from 50 cents to $4. The sale will include a variety of books, such as children's literature, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction. For more information, call Lelia Loomis at 530-265-1498 or email lelia.loomis@co.nevada.ca.us.

The United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community. Their service priority is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs of food, emergency shelter and access to healthcare. More information can be found at http://www.uwnc.org.

— Submitted by Donna Cobb