Dog missing after vehicle goes down embankment off Highway 49

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee fell 20 feet down an embankment after her "rambunctious" dog caused her to lose control, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 18-year-old Roseville woman was driving north on Highway 49, north of Shoshoni Trail Court, around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the dog in the passenger seat led her to lose control of the vehicle. She drove off the roadway and overturned down an embankment, said Officer Tim Sheehan in an email.

Gene Hanson, who saw the wreck, said in an email that he flagged down a motorist, who drove until they could call for help.

The driver was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. The uninjured dog ran away. Its location is unknown, he added.

