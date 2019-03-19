Dog adoptathon Saturday in Grass Valley
March 19, 2019
Little Bear will be among the dogs in need of forever homes or foster homes at Scooter's Pals pet adoptathon, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Little Bear is fully vetted and neutered and micro-chipped. Scooter's Pals is all volunteer — all of their dogs need volunteers, fosters and donors to help the nonprofit that keeps these dogs alive, finds them good homes and gets them the veterinary care they need. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information or to volunteer, call 530-350-2099 or visit http://www.scooterspals.org.
