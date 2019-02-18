Dog adopt-a-thon at Petco Saturday in Grass Valley

Teddy Bear, pictured, will be among the dogs in need of a loving home at Scooter's Pals' monthly pet "adopt-a-thon," scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley. Despite being traumatized from being housed in a loud shelter, Teddy Bear is very playful and in need of a home with a fenced yard and playtime with other dogs. For more information, to volunteer or foster a dog, call Scooter's Pals at 530-350-2099 or visit http://www.scooterspals.org. Petco is located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.