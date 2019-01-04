Displaced Paradise resident donates to others

More than a dozen boxes of donated Coats for Kids and Toys for Tots were collected in the lobby of the Gold Miners Inn during the holidays.

Four people were selected to win prizes of hotel rooms and complementary breakfasts for six people. One winner was a man who lost everything in the Paradise Camp Fire.

Dennis Carey, 65, has been living at the hotel since Dec. 1 after his home was destroyed in the Camp Fire.

"That's the way I was brought up," said Carey, who donated new Mickey Mouse toys and an antique model car. "To give a little kid a new toy when he's not expecting anything and he's losing hope there is a Santa Claus, I'm going to do what I can. I'll do anything for kids."

Carey, who has made the Gold Miners Inn his home while he searches for permanent housing after the Paradise tragedy, said he is enjoying his stay.

"It's a classy, wonderful hotel and the free breakfast is great," Carey said. "They do my laundry for me, too. I couldn't even get my ex-wife to do that."

Source: Gold Miners Inn