Discover Malakoff historical cemetery tour on tap for Saturday

The Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins and the Sierra Gold Sector of California State Parks will present a special tour of the historical North Bloomfield cemetery at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park on Saturday.

Chris Ward, author of "Cemeteries of the Western Sierra," will lead the tour, with stories and snippets of history extracted from the headstones and markers remaining in the still-operating cemetery. Established in the mid-1800's, this plot of land is dedicated to the enduring stories and memories surrounding the early settlement of this hub of exploration and innovation.

Western Sierra populations boomed with the discovery of gold and often dwindled as gold fever waned. "Cemeteries of the Western Sierra" uses the lens of the cemetery to glimpse a rich and disappearing history. Displaced indigenous populations, miners, dueling newspaper magnates, Chinese pioneers: all are part of the mosaic of history represented in a historical cemetery.

Carpooling to the event is encouraged. Meet at the museum/park headquarters. It is a short walk from there to the cemetery. There is parking for 15 cars at the cemetery, if inclement weather or the distance from the visitor center is too daunting. Accessing the park from Tyler Foote Road is recommended, as the shortest route via North Bloomfield Road is very rough and unpaved from Edwards Crossing.

This free event is limited to 25 participants and requires pre-registration.

Please RSVP, and update, if plans change. A waiting list will be maintained.

To learn more about Malakoff, go to http://malakoffdigginsstatepark.org and www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=494

Source: Friends of North Bloomfield & Malakoff Diggins