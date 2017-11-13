Disaster Recovery Center available for Nevada County fire victims

A Disaster Recovery Center, jointly operated by the State of California's Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has opened in Santa Rosa to offer a one-stop shop for disaster assistance for residents affected by the devastating October 2017 wildfires.

Representatives from FEMA, Cal OES, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies will staff the center. Residents of any of the designated counties — Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma and Yuba — can seek help at the Santa Rosa center.

The center is in the Press Democrat Building at 427 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Before visiting, survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.

The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Applicants should have the following information at hand: Social Security number, address of the damaged primary residence;, description of the damage, information about insurance coverage, a current contact telephone number, an address where they can receive mail, and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: FEMA